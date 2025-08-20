Amazon Business unlocks digital procurement for 50M+ MSMEs across India

Amazon Business has opened access where Udyam and FSSAI license holders across India can now sign up on Amazon business. Along with existing GST and B-PAN options, this expansion ahead of the festive season provides digital procurement access through Amazon Business to over 50M+ MSMEs (80% of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) in the country.

“For MSME buyers, procurement can often feel like navigating a maze—multiple vendors, inconsistent pricing, and lengthy processes. In Amazon Business, we have been consistently solving this pain-point and making procurement simple, efficient. However, until now, Amazon Business access was limited to businesses with GST and Business PAN. Over time, we heard from many micro-businesses, who hold other business licenses like Udyam and FSSAI, that they would also benefit from the simplified digital procurement that Amazon Business offers. With this expansion, we have now enabled millions of businesses to access authentic products, competitive bulk pricing, credit and many more Amazon B2B benefits to streamline their procurement, right in time for the festive season” said Mitranjan Bhaduri, Director, Amazon Business.

With the unlock of Amazon Business for Udyam and FSSAI holders, micro businesses across sectors — from agro and food processing to textiles manufacturing, packaging, and more, can now simplify their procurement by leveraging Amazon Business benefits such as bulk pricing, interest-free credit, and delivery across 100% of India’s serviceable pin codes.

Amazon Business transforms procurement from a complex, time-consuming process into a simple, transparent, cost-effective solution for small businesses. Additionally, in partnership with Amazon Pay Later, Amazon Business offers 30-day interest-free credit, helping manage cash flow for larger purchases. For business owners preparing for the festive season, digital procurement offers a critical competitive advantage. Allowing them to save time and money through Amazon Business's wider selection, bulk discounts, seamless tax credits, and reliable delivery—essential benefits when stocking inventory to meet peak festive demand.

This value proposition that Amazon Business offers, has resonated strongly. During H1 2025, Amazon Business saw over 35% growth in new buying customers compared to the previous year, as businesses increasingly turn to digital procurement to streamline operations. The strongest adoption comes from entrepreneurs in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, who represent over 70% of the customer base, highlighting the platform's reach beyond metro cities. This growth aligns with broader trends—according to Bessemer Venture Partners, India's digital procurement market is expected to reach USD 200 billion by 2030, reflecting the massive transformation underway in how Indian businesses source and purchase.