Live
- India to sign Maritime Transport Agreement with BIMSTEC during PM Modi's Thailand visit
- Popeyes® Opens Third Store in Hyderabad at Inorbit Mall
- CCB Police Crack Down on Drug Network in Mangaluru, Seize Narcotics Worth Rs 9 Lakh
- IPL 2025: Bhuvi comes in for RCB as CSK elect to bowl first in Southern Derby
- ‘We want opportunity, not sympathy’, emphasises Para athlete Manjunath
- Second single 'Nesukuthey' from Sonia Aggarwal-starrer ‘Will’ released
- Ancelotti dismisses links with Brazil, reveals no contact from national team
- Rs 22,919 crore component PLI to boost India’s domestic electronics supply chain
- Eye on Viksit Bharat 2047: PM Modi highlights manufacturing growth in 10 years
- After nightlong prayers on ‘Shab-e-Qadr,’ thousands offer Friday prayers in J&K
Amazon Fresh Brings Quality Groceries to India's Smaller Towns, now Serving 170+ Cities
- One of the fastest growing categories on Amazon.in, grew 50% in the second half of 2024 vs 2023
- Amazon Fresh sellers source fruits and vegetables from over 11,000 farmers
- Customers in new cities/towns can now enjoy top-quality fruits & vegetables great savings, and convenient slotted deliveries
Amazon India announced a significant expansion of Amazon Fresh, its full-basket grocery service, to over 170 cities/towns across the country. This expansion coincides with Amazon Fresh's impressive 50% year-over-year growth in H2’24 vs H2’23, cementing its position as one of the fastest-growing categories on Amazon.in. Amazon Fresh offers a comprehensive range of wet and dry groceries, including fruits, vegetables, dairy including milk and bread, frozen products, beauty items, baby care essentials, personal care products, and pet supplies. The service aims to provide a seamless shopping experience with great savings, wide selection, and the convenience of slotted doorstep deliveries.
To ensure freshness and quality, Amazon Fresh sellers source fruits and vegetables from over 11,000 farmers. All products undergo a rigorous '4-step quality check' process before reaching customers' doorsteps. This commitment to quality has contributed to the increasing customer preference for Amazon Fresh, driven by its savings, vast selection, and reliable deliveries.
Srikant Sree Ram, Director of Amazon Fresh India, said, "Our expansion to 170+ cities/towns allow Amazon Fresh to extend its reach into India's tier-2, tier-3 cities/towns and beyond, offering consumers access to high-quality groceries at competitive prices, delivered conveniently to their doorstep. With 50% growth in the second half of 24’ vs 23’, we have seen consumers have appreciated Amazon Fresh for savings, vast selection, and reliable slotted deliveries. Our goal is to revolutionize online grocery shopping in India and make every purchase a seamless and rewarding experience for our customers."
The expansion of Amazon Fresh to cities/towns like Gorakhpur, Chitoor, Ambala, Vijaywada and many more means more customers can now enjoy great savings and exciting deals from Amazon Fresh sellers and bank partners while building their weekly and monthly grocery baskets. This expansion is set to transform the online grocery shopping experience for customers across India.