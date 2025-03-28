Amazon Fresh Brings Quality Groceries to India's Smaller Towns, now Serving 170+ Cities

Amazon India announced a significant expansion of Amazon Fresh, its full-basket grocery service, to over 170 cities/towns across the country. This expansion coincides with Amazon Fresh's impressive 50% year-over-year growth in H2’24 vs H2’23, cementing its position as one of the fastest-growing categories on Amazon.in. Amazon Fresh offers a comprehensive range of wet and dry groceries, including fruits, vegetables, dairy including milk and bread, frozen products, beauty items, baby care essentials, personal care products, and pet supplies. The service aims to provide a seamless shopping experience with great savings, wide selection, and the convenience of slotted doorstep deliveries.

To ensure freshness and quality, Amazon Fresh sellers source fruits and vegetables from over 11,000 farmers. All products undergo a rigorous '4-step quality check' process before reaching customers' doorsteps. This commitment to quality has contributed to the increasing customer preference for Amazon Fresh, driven by its savings, vast selection, and reliable deliveries.

Srikant Sree Ram, Director of Amazon Fresh India, said, "Our expansion to 170+ cities/towns allow Amazon Fresh to extend its reach into India's tier-2, tier-3 cities/towns and beyond, offering consumers access to high-quality groceries at competitive prices, delivered conveniently to their doorstep. With 50% growth in the second half of 24’ vs 23’, we have seen consumers have appreciated Amazon Fresh for savings, vast selection, and reliable slotted deliveries. Our goal is to revolutionize online grocery shopping in India and make every purchase a seamless and rewarding experience for our customers."

The expansion of Amazon Fresh to cities/towns like Gorakhpur, Chitoor, Ambala, Vijaywada and many more means more customers can now enjoy great savings and exciting deals from Amazon Fresh sellers and bank partners while building their weekly and monthly grocery baskets. This expansion is set to transform the online grocery shopping experience for customers across India.