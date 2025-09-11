Amazon Pay and ICICI Bank renew partnership, enhance India’s most-adopted co-branded credit card

Amazon Pay and ICICI Bank today announced the renewal of their long-term partnership for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, India's most-adopted co-branded credit card with over 5 million customers. Since its launch in 2018, the card has redefined digital payments through simple, transparent rewards and seamless convenience.

Effective October 11, 2025, the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card will reduce forex markup on international transactions. The card will continue to offer its signature benefits of 5% unlimited cashback on shopping and travel bookings via Amazon Pay for Prime members while Non-Prime members will continue to receive 3% unlimited rewards. With these features, the card evolves from India's most rewarding everyday credit card to also being your perfect travel companion—delivering greater value across both daily spends and travel experiences.

Speaking on the development, Mayank Jain, Director - Credit & Lending, Amazon Pay India, said, “With these benefits, we're elevating India's most trusted co-branded credit card to new heights. Our over 5 million valuable customers have consistently enjoyed unlimited cashback, zero joining and annual fees, and seamless redemption. We remain dedicated to innovating on behalf of our customers and strengthening rewards in categories that matter most—from everyday essentials to now travel. This enhancement reflects our unwavering customer obsession and commitment to simplifying how Indians incorporate credit into their daily lives.”

Vipul Agarwal, Head - Cards & Payment Solutions, ICICI Bank said, "The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card has been one of the fastest-growing co-branded cards in the country. We are delighted to renew our partnership with Amazon Pay and offer an enhanced proposition to our customers. We have observed a rise in travel among Indian customers, along with a growing demand for rich reward propositions and flexible redemption options. By reducing forex mark up, we are strengthening the card’s appeal for digitally savvy users seeking smarter ways to pay.”

More Value on Travel

Reduced forex markup: Now only 1.99% (previously 3.5%) on international transactions

5% unlimited cashback on travel bookings (flights and hotels) via Amazon Pay for Prime members

3% unlimited cashback on travel bookings (flights and hotels) via Amazon Pay for Non-Prime Members

Benefits that continue

No annual or joining fees

Unlimited 5% cashback on Amazon shopping (excluding Gold Coins) for Amazon Prime members

Unlimited 3% cashback on Amazon shopping (excluding Gold Coins) for Non-Prime members

Always-on 3-month no-cost EMI on eligible Amazon.in purchases

2% unlimited cashback for transactions on Amazon Pay categories (login and pay with Amazon, digitally fulfilled categories and physical gift cards on Amazon.in) excluding rent, tax, and education

1% unlimited cashback on all other spends outside Amazon, (excluding fuel, rent, tax, education, utilities, and international spends)

1% fuel surcharge waiver

The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card will continue to offer a fully-digital onboarding experience, ensuring seamless convenience across the card lifecycle – from application to usage to renewal. This reflects the card’s commitment to speed, convenience, and customer-centric design.