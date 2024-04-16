Live
- UK unemployment rate jumps by more than expected as job market cools
- Gujarat Congress head Gohil criticizes Rupala's apology as insincere
- UPSC declares Civil Services 2023 results, Aditya Srivastava secures top rank
- BJP names three more candidates in Punjab
- Morgan Stanley does not expect RBI to go for a rate cut in 2024-25
- Karnataka tribal woman dies suspiciously in Sudan
- Battle for Jaunpur: Two ex-ministers and a don’s wife in the fray
- Bihar Cricket Association forms Women's Cricket Development Committee to empower female players
- You provoke PM Modi, you will be in trouble: S Gurumurthy on BJP's 'Mission South'
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Testing Feature to Show Recently Active Contacts
Ambuja acquires My Home’s cement unit for `413.75 cr
Ahmedabad: In a bid to enhance coastal footprint across southern markets, the Adani Group’s building material company Ambuja Cements on Monday announced to acquire My Home Group’s 1.5 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) cement grinding unit in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, for Rs413.75 crore.Ambuja Cements has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the cement grinding unit of the My Home Group.
The acquisition, funded through internal accruals, takes Adani Group’s total cement capacity to 78.9 MTPA, the company said in a statement.The buyout deal will aid in enhancing the coastal footprint across southern markets of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The plant is spread across 61 acres of land with a long-term fly ash supply agreement for raw material sourcing. “We are glad to announce this acquisition, strengthening our foothold in the region and aligning perfectly with our commitment to delivering high-quality products and services to our customers,” said Ajay Kapur, CEO (cement business), Adani Group.