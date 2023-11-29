AMD’s largest design centre takes off in India

New Delhi: The US-based semiconductor company AMD on Tuesday inaugurated its largest global design centre in Bengaluru, as part of the $400 million India investment announced by the company in July. The 500,000-square-foot campus was inaugurated by Union Minister for Railways, Telecommunications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, the company said in a statement.

The campus plans to host approximately 3,000 AMD engineers in the coming years, focused on the design and development of semiconductor technology including 3D stacking, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and more. The campus will serve as a centre of excellence for the development of leadership products across high-performance CPUs for the data centre and PCs, and gaming graphics processing units (GPUs).

“India’s semiconductor program launched under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays strong emphasis on supporting the design and talent ecosystem for semiconductors.”