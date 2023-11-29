Live
- UP govt tables second supplementary budget
- Delhi court to hear Lava chief's bail plea in Vivo PMLA case on Dec 4
- More people in Gaza could die of diseases than bombings: WHO chief
- Cabinet okays drone scheme for women self-help groups
- New AI model to predict physical & mental development in preemies
- IMD warns of cyclonic development, anticipates weather turbulence across multiple regions
- Cabinet clears Rs 11.8 lakh cr scheme for free foodgrain to poor
- Mock drill by Waltair division at Simhachalam
- California tries to fight 'tranq' threat with tougher punishment
- Security plan for Ram temple in Ayodhya to be in force from January 5
Just In
AMD’s largest design centre takes off in India
New Delhi: The US-based semiconductor company AMD on Tuesday inaugurated its largest global design centre in Bengaluru, as part of the $400 million India investment announced by the company in July. The 500,000-square-foot campus was inaugurated by Union Minister for Railways, Telecommunications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, the company said in a statement.
The campus plans to host approximately 3,000 AMD engineers in the coming years, focused on the design and development of semiconductor technology including 3D stacking, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and more. The campus will serve as a centre of excellence for the development of leadership products across high-performance CPUs for the data centre and PCs, and gaming graphics processing units (GPUs).
“India’s semiconductor program launched under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays strong emphasis on supporting the design and talent ecosystem for semiconductors.”