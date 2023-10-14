Live
- EPS demands prayer facilities for Muslim prisoners in Vellore jail
- Amazon Great Indian Festival: Smartphone deals, iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
- KTR meets Ponnala Lakshmaiah, says he will be given an appropriate position in BRS
- TDP leaders criticizing the behavior of prison officials
- India likely to see 6.3 mn foldable smartphone shipments by 2027
- FPI sell figure at Rs 9,784 cr in Oct
- National Dessert Day 2023: History, meaning and ways to celebrate the day sweetly
- TDP calls for Nyayaniki Sankellu program tomorrow in support of Naidu
- High-level meeting likely to take call on winding up MMTC, STC, PEC
- Patna Naxal case: NIA submits supplementary chargesheet against one
Just In
Amitabh Bachchan endorses APL Apollo
Highlights
Hyderabad: APL Apollo, a structural steel tubes and pipes company, roped in. Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador. Building on its over 30 years...
Hyderabad: APL Apollo, a structural steel tubes and pipes company, roped in. Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador. Building on its over 30 years legacy and the Make in India mantra, APL Apollo is aiming at further strengthening and expanding its brand identity across the country with this signing.
Amitabh Bachchan’s legendary career and countless achievements, which have established him as a symbol of longevity and trustworthiness, make this association a perfect one. Leveraging the giant superstar’s fan base and global appeal, APL Apollo aims to further boost its current market dominance, besides expanding its brand recognition across the nation, the company said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS