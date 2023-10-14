Amitabh Bachchan endorses APL Apollo

Hyderabad: APL Apollo, a structural steel tubes and pipes company, roped in. Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador. Building on its over 30 years legacy and the Make in India mantra, APL Apollo is aiming at further strengthening and expanding its brand identity across the country with this signing.

Amitabh Bachchan’s legendary career and countless achievements, which have established him as a symbol of longevity and trustworthiness, make this association a perfect one. Leveraging the giant superstar’s fan base and global appeal, APL Apollo aims to further boost its current market dominance, besides expanding its brand recognition across the nation, the company said.

