Ananth Diamonds Telangana Flagship Showroom Inaugurated by Ch. Sailaja Kiron

Hyderabad: Ananth Diamonds Telangana Flagship Showroom Inaugurated by Smt Ch. Sailaja Kiron - Managing Director Margadarsi, graced by Smt. Rekha Rani - Commissioner Handloom & Textile AP along with Ananth Diamonds Managing Directors Venkata Bhanu Prakash, Vishnu Priya at Road no.46A, Jubilee hills. Ananth Diamonds represent the most refined art of Indian Classic Jewellery with a blend of Tradition And Innovation.

"Bhanu Prakash, Vishnupriya is excelling in the diamond field through hard work. They started their 1st branch in Vijayawada 13 years ago. They have grown exponentially from there and are very happy to start a branch in Hyderabad today. They are excelling in this field by providing good quality jewellery with a unique design. The shape of each stone is carefully studied with an experienced eye and hand pick the best Grade A Diamonds curated accordingly to the customer interest. Hard work is the key to success in any field". said Margadarshi MD Sailaja Kiron.

Ananth Diamonds one-of-a-kind creations in Gold and Diamonds It showcases one-of-a-kind creations in Gold and Diamonds for the new generation modern Brides said by Rekha Rani

With 13 years of experience in Vijayawada, it is a great pleasure for us to open a showroom in Hyderabad. Our rigorous selection Process, commitment to responsible sourcing and expertise, ensure that most carefully selected diamonds make it to the Ornament. Before you get lost in the science of cut, clarity, colour and carat, pause Lo examine the incredible artistry of putting these stones together into an exquisite work of art and embedded in dazzling setting said by Ananth Diamonds Managing Director Venkata Bhanu Prakash

Temple Jewellery isn’t just a fashion statement but familiar yet unfamiliar reference to our past. The Luxurious History of Gold Jewellery has began centuries ago, most of us have rarely seen our great grandmothers in photographs, but yet their jewellery passed on to generations is a fashion statement till date. Temple Jewellery is our home ground and we take inspiration from history and create heirlooms for the future. Our Passion and Appreciation for fine jewellery has lead in making of classic designs and adding elements of surprise to them which live on as legacy and stand as hallmark.

Jadau Jewellery, a thousand years old art form, requires expert mastery and synergy among groups of craftsmen - Ghaarias, Meenakar and Sunar - to create magical elements of celebration. At Ananth Diamonds, we have a host of designs for you to choose from as well build your custom designs. Engage with us as your creative partner to create the statement piece of your dreams.



