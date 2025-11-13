Andhra Pradesh inks Rs. 1,10,250 Crores pact with ABC Cleantech (Evren) and Axis Energy for Investments into Renewable Energy Projects in the State

The MoU was signed between Dr. M. Kamalakara Babu, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of NREDCAP and Kataru Ravi Kumar Reddy, Chairman of ABC Cleantech Pvt Ltd (Evren) and S. Sri Murali, Chief Executive Officer of Axis Energy, in the presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri. Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Under this agreement, Evren will develop, 6,500 MW Wind, 6,500 MW Solar, 6,500 MWh Energy Storage and 0.25 MTPA of Green Hydrogen and 1 MTPA of its derivatives with a proposed investment of Rs 1,10,250 Crores. The proposed investments will accelerate the state’s renewable energy ambitions and contributing to India’s broader decarbonization goals. The power produced from these projects will have an arrangement of renewable power provided to Andhra Pradesh’s electricity distribution companies (Discoms) and will also aim to supply power to the rapidly expanding key industrial sectors such as data centers, green hydrogen, and green manufacturing being setup in the state.