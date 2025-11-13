The Antonov An-124 Ruslan, a remarkable achievement in heavy-lift aviation, has landed at RGIA once more, capturing the attention of everyone at the airfield.

Each arrival of this engineering marvel showcases not only the awe of flight but also RGIA’s exceptional capability to manage specialised and oversized cargo with utmost precision. With cutting-edge facilities and a highly efficient cargo ecosystem, RGIA is well-equipped to meet the world’s most challenging transport demands safely and seamlessly.

The return of the Antonov An-124 brings a unique buzz to the air, and it is a genuine pleasure to welcome it back to RGIA.