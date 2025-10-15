Anvayaa Launches the “Abhay Drive” in Hyderabad

Founded in 2016, Anvayaa is India’s first AI- and IoT-enabled eldercare platform, dedicated to providing comprehensive physical, emotional, and logistical support to senior citizens. Headquartered in Hyderabad, Anvayaa today supports over 30,000 senior citizens in the city and has assisted more than 1 lakh families across 40 cities nationwide. Its services span 2,000+ pincodes with full-scale on-ground care management and extend to 800+ cities virtually through a concierge and partner network.

At the core of the Abhay Drive lies a vision to democratize senior care , making it more accessible, affordable, and emotionally fulfilling for elders across income segments. Hyderabad, which has an estimated 1.18 million senior citizens (2025), represents one of South India’s largest and fastest-growing urban elderly populations. With nearly 3.2–4.5 lakh seniors falling within the lower-middle-income group, Mission Abhay aims to bridge care gaps and ensure every elder feel “Abhay” — safe, cared for, and independent.

Over the past decade, Anvayaa has built a strong and trusted care ecosystem, comprising:

350+ healthcare and non-healthcare partners,

15,000+ ambulances with GPS-enabled emergency tracking,

200+ specialist doctors including geriatric experts,

Tie-ups with leading diagnostic and hospital partners such as Apollo Diagnostics, AIG, Srikara, Lucid, Tata 1mg, Thyrocare, and Redcliff.

Each year, Anvayaa handles 1,100+ SOS emergency responses nationwide, with over 400 cases in Hyderabad alone, offering round-the-clock medical coordination, companionship, and caregiving assistance. The company has witnessed a 78% year-on-year growth in eldercare service demand in Hyderabad, led by top requests for companionship, dementia care, and in-home assistance.

Speaking at the launch, Prashanth Reddy, Founder and Managing Director of Anvayaa Kin-Care Pvt. Ltd., said: “As we mark 10 years of Anvayaa, the Abhay Drive represents our vision for a safer, kinder, and more responsive ecosystem for our elders. Hyderabad has been at the heart of our journey, and through this initiative, we aim to make it India’s first truly senior-friendly city, a city where no senior feels afraid, forgotten, lonely or helpless.”

The Abhay Drive goes beyond being a product or service launch, it is a community movement towards dignity, safety, and emotional well-being for the elderly. A senior smartwatch that continuously tracks key health vitals such as blood pressure, pulse, SpO₂, fall detection, and body temperature — all monitored 24/7 through the dedicated emergency command center 04068161897.

Anvayaa will roll out on-ground and BTL awareness campaigns across Hyderabad to drive engagement and registrations among senior citizens and their families.