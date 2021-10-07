Apollo unveils critical care centre

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals launched the Apollo Centre of Excellence in Critical Care (ACECC) on Wednesday. Critical care, also referred to as Intensivecare, deals with critically ill patients who require intensive care for various medicalconditions that are immediately life-threatening but reversible.

The ACECC will harness digital technology to create an integrated network of e-ICUs providing world-class criticalcare not just across the Apollo Hospitals network but also in partnership with non-Apollo units in India and abroad. The ACECC will enable wider and timely access to critical care and help in implementing a standardised scope of management and treatment in emergencies and critical medical situations.

