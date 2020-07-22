Apple, Huawei to push 5G handset output

New Delhi: Driven by Huawei and new Apple iPhones which are set to join the ranks, the 5G handset production is expected to reach 235 million units at an 18.9 per cent penetration rate by the end the year, according to a new report.

Led by Huawei, Chinese brands are expected to occupy four out of the top six spots of 5G smartphone brands ranked by production volume, said marker research firm TrendForce. Huawei has shifted its focus to the domestic Chinese market under the impact of US sanctions and in preparation for China's active 5G commercialization efforts.

The company is expected to produce about 74 million 5G smartphones this year. Apple's yearly 5G smartphone production is expected to total about 70 million units in 2020, which lands the iPhone maker in second place.