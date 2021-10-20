APSRTC amasses Rs. 135 crore through special services during the Dussehra festival

APSRTC earned Rs 135 crore by operating special buses during Dussehra. The Dussehra special buses, which ran from the 8th to the 18th of this month, received a special response from the passengers. The highest revenue of Rs 17.05 crore was recorded on the 18th of this month. A total of 1.40 lakh additional passengers were added to the destinations by special buses.



It is known that APSRTC has run 907 special bus services during Dussehra Special. Among them, 303 special buses were run to Hyderabad, 152 to Vijayawada, 122 to Visakhapatnam, 95 to Bangalore, 89 to Rajahmundry, 41 to Tirupati, 12 to Chennai, and 93 to other places. However, on the 3,332 bus services operated under daily services, only normal charges were levied.

The RTC supervised the management of bus services by deploying 50 officers and 250 supervisors at various locations as per the covid rules and without any inconvenience to the passengers. MD CH Dwaraka Thirumala Rao thanked the passengers who supported the RTC. He congratulated the RTC employees who performed their duties efficiently during the Dussehra rush.