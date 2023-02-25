ASBL leverages tech to offer customer-centric homes

Hyderabad: ASBL (Ashoka Builders India Pvt Ltd), a new-age real estate company, focuses on enhanced living experience in order to serve the modern real estate consumer in Hyderabad. In a short span, it has successfully planned the construction of more than 10 million sq ft across Khajaguda, Kokapet, Pocharam, and Gachibowli.

The brand's meticulously planned approach, supported by stringent quality practices benchmarked to international standards, resulted in the successful completion and delivery of its flagship project – ASBL Lakeside, located in Khajaguda, in 2021. Its constant efforts to innovate in terms of design and construction technology have made them synonymous with reliability, quality, and time sensitivity.

At present, it has three ongoing projects – ASBL Spectra in Gachibowli, ASBL Spire in Kokapet and ASBL Springs in Pocharam at prices of Rs 8,800 per sq ft, Rs 8,000 per sq ft and Rs 4,700 per sq ft respectively. It is all set to handover ASBL Spire in November 2023, and has two other project handovers lined up in the coming years as well.

Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder & CEO, ASBL said, "In all our projects, 50-80 per cent units are already sold out. Our vision in the next 2-3 years is building towards being the top real estate developer in Hyderabad, by crafting a reputation of designing residential projects after understanding our customers and their needs. We want out projects to be intuitively planned to cater to the modern homebuyer."

"ASBL aims to provide its customers the comforts of a five star hotel, and the warmth of a home. Moreover, we ensure timely and high quality delivery of our projects through new-age construction technology," he said, adding that the company uses Advanced Work Packaging (AWP), which facilitates engineering planning to be driven by construction phases for the effectiveness of project execution.

It is the frontrunner for leveraging technology to build at scale. Their indigenous project planning and management software 'Inncircles Arena' is the first-of-its-kind in real estate, and is built to achieve large-scale construction and punctual delivery timelines, without loss of quality. This software is 100 per cent AWP-compliant and works as a virtual operational model.

ASBL's sister company, Inncircles Inc, has already launched the software in the US market, and intends to pursue a more aggressive marketing strategy in the coming months. Over the years, it has carved a niche in the field of construction technology through robust backend systems in place. Their focus is delivering high quality products in committed timelines.

The growth of ASBL over the last six years has been incremental. It has clocked revenue of Rs 611 crore, and received a total capital infusion and investment of Rs 250 crore in the previous fiscal. With its ambitious plans of establishing a strong hold in the South-west belt of Hyderabad, the digital first company is set to become one of the most sought-after brands in the IT corridor.

The company's research-oriented design philosophy ensures a more thoughtful approach to building communities. It has been the first to introduce the concept of outdoor living balconies. They have also identified the demand for sizable creches and child well-being facilities to provide convenience for working couples, and are working with child psychologists and architects to design their creches.v