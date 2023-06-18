  • Menu
Asian Paints’ new campaign
Asian Paints has launched a new campaign & TVC for ‘SmartCare Damp Proof’, featuring brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor and the versatile Manoj Pahwa. The engaging and entertaining musical face-off highlights the effective solution for challenges of seasonal dampness and leakages from roofs and terraces.

Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints, said: “For decades, through our continued devotion, Asian Paints has provided homeowners with innovative solutions to create a cosy, warm and stress-free life at home”. With our latest campaign, we aim at captivating viewers’ attention, he added.

