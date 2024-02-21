ASIP’s OSAT/ATMP Project launched with Korean JV

Hyderabad, India: ASIP (Advanced System in Package Technologies) has announced the launch of its project with Korean company APACT Limited as a Joint Venture. The company also stated that their semiconductor assembling and testing facility at the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Hyderabad will be coming up soon.



The OSAT project was formally launched by Dr. VK Saraswat, Member NITI Ayog, Former Director General, DRDO & Chancellor JNU, alongside Dr.Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Spl Secy (Investment Promotion & External Engagement), Vice Chairman & Managing Director- TSIIC, Govt. of Telangana, and Mr. Sagar Sharma of India Semiconductor Mission in the presence of Mr. Venkata Simhadri, CEO & Chairman of the board, ASIP Technologies, and Mr. Seong Dong Lee, CEO, President of APACT, along with Team ASIP.

ASIP is establishing a world-class OSAT/ ATMP semiconductor assembling and testing facility, an important value-add to the ecosystem in Semiconductor manufacturing, for the first time on a commercial scale in India. To start with, the firm will have a team of 100 professionals.

OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing) and ATMP (Assembly Testing Marking and Packing), Hyderabad facility will serve India’s growing domestic needs, and provide an alternate supply chain to the global ecosystem.

ASIP’s assembling and testing plant, located at Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC), 30 Kms from the Shamshabad International Airport, Hyderabad, will provide complete turn-key solutions (package design, bumping, assembly, testing, dropship) with best-in-class quality and service. The ASIP facility at Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) aims to commence its operation in 2025.

Congratulating Team ASIP, Dr. V. K. Saraswat said “We welcome the decision by ASIP to set up its assembling, testing and packaging facility in Hyderabad, which offers a robust global scale ecosystem for IT and Hardware Manufacturing industry along with industry-friendly policies.” “We Thank APACT for their interest and commitment to partner with ASIP to bring up the facility in Hyderabad, India.

“ASIP will further strengthen Telangana as India’s leading semiconductor manufacturing hub and innovation ecosystem.” said Dr. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy of Telangana Govt.

“ASIP plays a key role in semiconductor manufacturing as we help in assembling and testing of semiconductor chips that are fabricated at leading foundries around the world. Our upcoming hi-tech facility in Hyderabad aligns with our vision to give an impetus to the development of the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) value chain and provide OSAT/ ATMP support locally. We are excited to begin our journey here in Hyderabad, which has a world-class infrastructure and talent pool.” said Mr. Venkata Simhadri, CEO of ASIP.

The OSAT/ ATMP process currently contributes about 30-40% of the value of ICs used in booming markets in mobile devices, automobiles, IoT, AI, and ML. ASIP brings tremendous strength to India and the world at large which will provide confidence to other Indian, and global semiconductor companies to set up their manufacturing operations in the country which is critical for building the might of the Indian semiconductor industry.” He added

"We are quite excited to be part of India’s Semiconductor ecosystem with our Joint Venture with ASIP." Mr. Seong-Dong Lee from APACT added. APACT is an established OSAT company in Korea with strong technology and proven track record. India is an emerging market with a large world-class design talent pool and Government policies to support domestic manufacturing are extremely attractive. We are looking forward to playing a key role in India’s semiconductor manufacturing growth” said Mr. Seong-Dong, CEO of APACT.

ASIP and IIT Hyderabad signed an MoU in the presence of Dr.Saraswat. MoU to Jointly do R&D to develop next generation packages, Develop and qualify new packaging materials and Develop skilled work-force for OSAT industry.

The global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services (OSAT) market is experiencing remarkable growth in the era of technological advancements. The Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services (OSAT) Market size is estimated at USD 51.71 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 76.23 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About ASIP: ASIP Technologies is founded by Silicon Valley professionals, to set up a World-class Semiconductor OSAT/ ATMP facility, an important value-added ecosystem in Semiconductor manufacturing, which is to be established for the first time on a commercial scale in India. It caters to Mobile Devices, Consumer Devices Automotive, Internet of Things and Enterprise. Know more https://asip-tech.com/

