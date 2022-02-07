Assetmonk aims to attain Rs 500 cr assets by Dec

Hyderabad: Tech-enabled real estate investment platform Assetmonk has crossed Rs 120 crore worth investments from 450-500 people globally. It has targeted to achieve Rs 500 crore by the end of this year. It got investors from 15 different geographies including UK, Canada, UAE, USA, Singapore, and Australia.

Since its inception in 2019, the Hyderabad-based startup has expanded its asset reach to two other cities – Bengaluru and Chennai. It further plans to explore newer geographies like Pune, Mumbai and Delhi. With assured income and internal rate of return (IRR) determined on a fair-value basis, it has investment opportunities starting from Rs 10 lakh.

Prudhvi Chinta, Co-founder and COO - Assetmonk, said: "We are reinventing the traditional real estate investments with a modern approach. Every investor is unique and has different investment objectives and whether one is a value investor or passive income seeker, it is our primary responsibility to guide and propose them the best investment options."

"Depending on the investment objective, one can explore investing opportunity from our wide range of assets, which are capable of outperforming the traditional financial instruments," he added. The company is expanding its footprint in various real estate asset categories like co-living and warehousing, giving its investors ample options according to their risk appetite.

Assetmonk follows an 80-point checklist 'AssetScan' to evaluate the viability of the asset on parameters like financial, legal, and title due diligence, valuation, growth prospects, risk exposure and mitigation, tenancy, developer capabilities, and many other factors before bringing an asset to the platform.