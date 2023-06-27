Assocham elects new office bearers of TS, AP

Hyderabad: The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) has elected Kataru Ravi Kumar Reddy as Chairman of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State development councils. Ravi Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, Axis Energy Group, has assumed office as the Chairman of Asscoham for 2023-24.

He is a first-generation entrepreneur who has defined success through his over two decades of experience in large-scale infrastructure and power projects.

Kataru Ravi Kumar Reddy is the trustee member of NSEFI, President of AP and TS chapters of IWPA, and a member of the CII, WIPPA, and IWTMA. He has been part of many policy initiatives favouring the RE sector at the Central and State levels and has been instrumental in relentlessly pursuing with the governments at both the national and the state levels for resolving some of the long pending issues detrimental to the growth of the RE industry.

Macha Dinesh Babu, State Head for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Assocham, said: “Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are the fast-growing states in South India.