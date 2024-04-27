  • Menu
MLA Candidate Visits Gyms in Visakha North Constituency, Promises Development If Elected"

MLA Candidate Visits Gyms in Visakha North Constituency, Promises Development If Elected
Mr. KK Raju, the MLA candidate of Visakhapatnam Constituency, recently visited several gyms in the Uttara Constituency as part of his election campaign. He visited Maruti Gym, Mohan Gym, Indian Gym, and ABS Gyms, where he spoke to gym-goers about the development programs implemented by Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri YS Jaganmohan Reddy in the past five years.

During his visits, Mr. Raju assured the residents of Uttara Constituency that if elected as MLA, he would work towards further development of the area. He urged the gym members to support him by voting for the fan symbol and ensuring a landslide victory in the upcoming election.

The program was attended by Anand Singh, Revathi Rao, A. Sunil, Ambati Sailesh, Rayudu Srinu, and others. Overall, Mr. KK Raju's visit to the gyms proved to be an opportunity for him to connect with voters and share his vision for the constituency.

