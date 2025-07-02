  • Menu
AU SFB, LIC partner to expand life insurance
AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), India’s largest Small Finance Bank, has announced a strategic partnership with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country’s largest life insurer. The collaboration supports the national vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’, aimed at deepening insurance penetration and financial protection across India’s underserved population.

Under this tie-up, AU SFB will distribute LIC’s comprehensive portfolio of life insurance solutions, including term insurance, endowment plans, whole life policies, pension and annuity products, and child-specific plans catering to a broad spectrum of protection and retirement needs. These offerings will be available across AU SFB’s 2,456+ banking touchpoints in 21 states and 4 union territories, significantly expanding LIC’s reach into rural and semi-urban regions.

