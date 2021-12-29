AU Small Finance Bank appoints former RBI Deputy Governor H R Khan on its board

AU Small Finance Bank on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, said it has appointed former RBI Deputy Governor H R Khan as Non-Executive Independent Director (Additional Director) on the Board of the Bank. The appointment is for a period of three years subject to the approval of shareholders.

The appointment is part of the Bank's endeavour to strengthen the Board and its Independence, the bank said in a statement. With this addition, the Board of Directors of Bank has expanded to 9 members of which 7 are Independent Directors having expertise in varied fields.

The Bank hopes to benefit immensely from the vast experience of Mr. H R Khan.

Mr. H R Khan has vast experience of over four decades in the areas of Banking & Finance, Payment and Settlement Systems, Economics, Financial Markets and has handled leadership positions as the Deputy Governor & the Executive Director at the Reserve Bank of India.

At RBI, he had handled diverse areas and spearheaded major projects relating to financial markets, foreign exchange management, external investments, banking regulation and supervision, IT transformation, payment and settlement systems, training and HR initiatives, and financial inclusion.

He had also chaired the Committee on the Rural Credit and Microfinance which focused on the expansion of banking network through the Information and Communications Technology-enabled business correspondents, the Inter Regulatory Corporate Debt Working Group which made several important recommendations for the development of the Corporate Debt Market in India and the Working Group on the Regulations for the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) set up for simplification, liberalisation and rationalisation of the portfolio flow regulations set up by the SEBI. He was also a member of the Committees on Digital Payments set up by the Government of India and the RBI.

He recently chaired the Corporate Bond and Securitisation Advisory Committee (CoBoSAC) of SEBI.

He was also the director on the Board of Bandhan Bank Limited, Dena Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of Rajasthan, NABARD, National Housing Board, PTC India Financial Services Limited, Reserve Bank Information Technology Private Limited and the Orissa State Finance Corporation.

Presently, Mr Khan is Director on Board of India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation Private Limited & Non-Executive Chairman of NSE Clearing Limited and Senior Adviser (Part-Time) at KPMG India.