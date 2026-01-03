Punjab BJP to launch campaign on VB-G RAM G law from Jan 7

Chandigarh: BJP Punjab President Sunil Jakhar on Saturday said the party would launch an awareness campaign from January 7 to make the public aware about the Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025, which has been formulated in the interest of the poor.

In a statement, he said the campaign would begin in the Fazilka district. The Union government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has followed the policy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (together with all, development for all), and this scheme has also been designed in line with the same policy for the welfare of the poor.

Jakhar said while the government has increased the number of guaranteed employment days for the poor from 100 to 125, the new scheme also fixed accountability in cases where work is not provided to labourers.

He said that with the implementation of this scheme, corruption will be curbed and the entire wage amount will directly reach the labourers' bank accounts.

He added that "this is precisely the reason why the AAP government and the Congress are opposing this new pro-poor scheme and spreading falsehoods about it in society."

He said during the campaign, the BJP would "expose" the "misleading propaganda" being spread by the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress against this welfare scheme for the poor and make labourers aware of the truth.

He pointed out that in the past, no one was held accountable for failing to provide 100 days of employment to labourers, but under the new law, accountability will be fixed, and the rights of the poor can no longer be denied.

Jakhar said that the AAP government is indulging in "propaganda" against the scheme to cover up its "failures" and "divert attention" from real issues, and that the BJP will break this web of "misinformation" through an extensive public awareness programme.



