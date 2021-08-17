August 17: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
The last hour of buying pushed the equity benchmarks to record highs on Tuesday.
The last hour of buying pushed the equity benchmarks to record highs on Tuesday. S&P BSE Sensex gained 206.69 points or 0.38 per cent to close at a new high of 55,792.27. The Nifty 50 index gained 51.55 points or 0.31 per cent to close at 16,614.60. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Company Name
LTP
% Change
Open
High
Low
Tata Consumers
832.9
3.83
805
835
805
Wipro
634.25
3.29
613.75
637.05
611.2
Tech Mahindra
1410.95
3.15
1372
1428.8
1370.5
Hindustan Unilever
2484.9
2.41
2433
2487.45
2431.05
Nestle India
18726
2.35
18350
18797.45
18301.4
Titan
1877.5
2.19
1840
1878.35
1828.65
TCS
3548
2.16
3482.1
3560.8
3463
Infosys
1737.4
1.94
1703.9
1748.9
1686.55
Bajaj Finserv
14799
1.72
14525
14800
14360.05
Cipla
903
1.66
891
906.3
889.9
Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Company Name
LTP
% Change
Open
High
Low
JSW Steel
743.25
-2.42
758.6
762.45
735.85
Adani Ports
690.95
-2.26
705.8
714.9
686.05
Tata Motors
296.95
-2.22
302.8
302.8
292.8
Coal India
139.3
-1.90
142.1
142.55
137.2
UPL
760.4
-1.60
775.7
777.55
745.8
IndusInd Bank
999.5
-1.43
1013.5
1015
993.3
NTPC
117.2
-1.39
119.35
119.5
116.2
IOC
105.8
-1.31
107.3
108.25
104.7
Bharti Airtel
626
-1.27
634.05
638
623
ONGC
114.1
-1.21
116
116
112.7