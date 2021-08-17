August 17: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

The last hour of buying pushed the equity benchmarks to record highs on Tuesday. S&P BSE Sensex gained 206.69 points or 0.38 per cent to close at a new high of 55,792.27. The Nifty 50 index gained 51.55 points or 0.31 per cent to close at 16,614.60. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Tata Consumers 832.9 3.83 805 835 805 Wipro 634.25 3.29 613.75 637.05 611.2 Tech Mahindra 1410.95 3.15 1372 1428.8 1370.5 Hindustan Unilever 2484.9 2.41 2433 2487.45 2431.05 Nestle India 18726 2.35 18350 18797.45 18301.4 Titan 1877.5 2.19 1840 1878.35 1828.65 TCS 3548 2.16 3482.1 3560.8 3463 Infosys 1737.4 1.94 1703.9 1748.9 1686.55 Bajaj Finserv 14799 1.72 14525 14800 14360.05 Cipla 903 1.66 891 906.3 889.9

Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.