August 17: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Highlights

The last hour of buying pushed the equity benchmarks to record highs on Tuesday.

The last hour of buying pushed the equity benchmarks to record highs on Tuesday. S&P BSE Sensex gained 206.69 points or 0.38 per cent to close at a new high of 55,792.27. The Nifty 50 index gained 51.55 points or 0.31 per cent to close at 16,614.60. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name

LTP

% Change

Open

High

Low

Tata Consumers

832.9

3.83

805

835

805

Wipro

634.25

3.29

613.75

637.05

611.2

Tech Mahindra

1410.95

3.15

1372

1428.8

1370.5

Hindustan Unilever

2484.9

2.41

2433

2487.45

2431.05

Nestle India

18726

2.35

18350

18797.45

18301.4

Titan

1877.5

2.19

1840

1878.35

1828.65

TCS

3548

2.16

3482.1

3560.8

3463

Infosys

1737.4

1.94

1703.9

1748.9

1686.55

Bajaj Finserv

14799

1.72

14525

14800

14360.05

Cipla

903

1.66

891

906.3

889.9

Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name

LTP

% Change

Open

High

Low

JSW Steel

743.25

-2.42

758.6

762.45

735.85

Adani Ports

690.95

-2.26

705.8

714.9

686.05

Tata Motors

296.95

-2.22

302.8

302.8

292.8

Coal India

139.3

-1.90

142.1

142.55

137.2

UPL

760.4

-1.60

775.7

777.55

745.8

IndusInd Bank

999.5

-1.43

1013.5

1015

993.3

NTPC

117.2

-1.39

119.35

119.5

116.2

IOC

105.8

-1.31

107.3

108.25

104.7

Bharti Airtel

626

-1.27

634.05

638

623

ONGC

114.1

-1.21

116

116

112.7

