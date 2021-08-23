August 23: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Amid volatility, the domestic equity markets ended in the green with minimal gains on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 226.47 points or 0.41 per cent higher at 55,555.79, while the Nifty 50 index rose 45.95 points or 0.28 per cent to close at 16,496.45. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change

Open High Low HCL Technologies 1165 4.26 1129 1178.2 1126.05 TCS 3635 2.12 3580 3673 3561.9 Nestle India 19967 2.02 19700 20095 19557.65 Bajaj Finserv 15260.3 1.88 15148 15420 15065 ONGC 111.95 1.59 110.35 112 108.5 Bharti Airtel 622.45 1.43 618.4 630.5 607.6 Wipro 628.4 1.35 626 636.95 623.5 Tech Mahindra 1414.95 1.13 1415.45 1442.95 1409 Bajaj Finance 6735.6 1.12 6740 6819.5 6697 Divi's Laboratories 4865 0.96 4849 4888.7 4788

Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Grasim 1438 -3.14 1495 1499.25 1432 Adani Ports 668.1 -2.78 691.8 691.8 665 M&M 764.95 -2.63 790 793.45 763.65 Eicher Motors 2541.05 -2.33 2620 3787.9 2535 Bajaj Auto 3667 -2.25 3787.9 3787.9 3647.15 Tata Motors 276.95 -2.17 287.2 288.3 275 UltraTech Cement 7353 -1.87 7562.35 7562.35 7288 Shree Cement 25854.4 -1.66 26400 26450 25805.25 Power Grid 175.7 -1.62 179.5 179.9 174.2 Tata Consumers 834 -1.57 849.65 849.7 823







