August 23: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Amid volatility, the domestic equity markets ended in the green with minimal gains on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 226.47 points or 0.41 per cent higher at 55,555.79, while the Nifty 50 index rose 45.95 points or 0.28 per cent to close at 16,496.45. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Company Name
LTP
% Change
Open
High
Low
HCL Technologies
1165
4.26
1129
1178.2
1126.05
TCS
3635
2.12
3580
3673
3561.9
Nestle India
19967
2.02
19700
20095
19557.65
Bajaj Finserv
15260.3
1.88
15148
15420
15065
ONGC
111.95
1.59
110.35
112
108.5
Bharti Airtel
622.45
1.43
618.4
630.5
607.6
Wipro
628.4
1.35
626
636.95
623.5
Tech Mahindra
1414.95
1.13
1415.45
1442.95
1409
Bajaj Finance
6735.6
1.12
6740
6819.5
6697
Divi's Laboratories
4865
0.96
4849
4888.7
4788
Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Company Name
LTP
% Change
Open
High
Low
Grasim
1438
-3.14
1495
1499.25
1432
Adani Ports
668.1
-2.78
691.8
691.8
665
M&M
764.95
-2.63
790
793.45
763.65
Eicher Motors
2541.05
-2.33
2620
3787.9
2535
Bajaj Auto
3667
-2.25
3787.9
3787.9
3647.15
Tata Motors
276.95
-2.17
287.2
288.3
275
UltraTech Cement
7353
-1.87
7562.35
7562.35
7288
Shree Cement
25854.4
-1.66
26400
26450
25805.25
Power Grid
175.7
-1.62
179.5
179.9
174.2
Tata Consumers
834
-1.57
849.65
849.7
823