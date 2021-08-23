  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

August 23: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
x

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Highlights

Amid volatility, the domestic equity markets ended in the green with minimal gains on Monday.

Amid volatility, the domestic equity markets ended in the green with minimal gains on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 226.47 points or 0.41 per cent higher at 55,555.79, while the Nifty 50 index rose 45.95 points or 0.28 per cent to close at 16,496.45. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name

LTP

% Change

Open

High

Low

HCL Technologies

1165

4.26

1129

1178.2

1126.05

TCS

3635

2.12

3580

3673

3561.9

Nestle India

19967

2.02

19700

20095

19557.65

Bajaj Finserv

15260.3

1.88

15148

15420

15065

ONGC

111.95

1.59

110.35

112

108.5

Bharti Airtel

622.45

1.43

618.4

630.5

607.6

Wipro

628.4

1.35

626

636.95

623.5

Tech Mahindra

1414.95

1.13

1415.45

1442.95

1409

Bajaj Finance

6735.6

1.12

6740

6819.5

6697

Divi's Laboratories

4865

0.96

4849

4888.7

4788

Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name

LTP

% Change

Open

High

Low

Grasim

1438

-3.14

1495

1499.25

1432

Adani Ports

668.1

-2.78

691.8

691.8

665

M&M

764.95

-2.63

790

793.45

763.65

Eicher Motors

2541.05

-2.33

2620

3787.9

2535

Bajaj Auto

3667

-2.25

3787.9

3787.9

3647.15

Tata Motors

276.95

-2.17

287.2

288.3

275

UltraTech Cement

7353

-1.87

7562.35

7562.35

7288

Shree Cement

25854.4

-1.66

26400

26450

25805.25

Power Grid

175.7

-1.62

179.5

179.9

174.2

Tata Consumers

834

-1.57

849.65

849.7

823



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X