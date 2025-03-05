Auxilo Finserve launches ‘ImpactX Scholarship Program’

The ‘ImpactX Scholarship Program’ will provide financial assistance to Economically Weaker students wanting to pursue Undergraduate, Post-graduate and Skill-enhancing courses in India.

March 04, 2025: Auxilo Finserve, the education-led NBFC, has announced its education-driven scholarship program, ‘ImpactX,’ with the aim of funding the annual education cost for Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Skill-enhancing courses for students belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) of the society. The ImpactX Scholarship Program will fund up to INR 1,00,000 per student.

Neeraj Saxena, CEO and MD of Auxilo Finserve, said, “Education is the building block for the development of any nation. With the ImpactX Scholarship Program, we are trying to build opportunities and empower deserving students to accomplish their dream of desired education and transform their lives.”

The ‘ImpactX Scholarship Program’ is open for Indian students belonging to the Economically Weaker Segment (EWS) of the society.

‘ImpactX Scholarship Program’ highlights:

• ⁠INR 1,00,000 scholarship annually per student to cover education cost

• ⁠Open for students belonging to the EWS for pursuing education

• ⁠Scholarship designed for students pursuing Undergraduate, Post-graduate and Skill-enhancing courses

• ⁠Minimum 55% marks achieved in the last academic year or satisfactory completion of prior education relevant to the planned course

• ⁠Scholarship eligibility for Indian students aged 18 years and above, pursuing education in India.

Deserving students can apply for the ImpactX scholarships by visiting www.auxilo.com and submitting the required information. As a compulsory measure, the company will review every eligible application for data verification and background screening with home visits before approving the scholarship.

The ‘ImpactX Scholarship’ is a flagship initiative under Auxilo’s Edevate CSR Program. Under the Edevate CSR Program, the company has been supporting important education led organisations like Buddy4Study and BIRDS (Bijapur Integrated Rural Development Society)

Auxilo provides scholarships to underprivileged students through its association with Buddy4Study and has been supporting socio-economic and educational development while empowering vulnerable communities, including specially enabled and underprivileged children, through its long-standing association with BIRDS.