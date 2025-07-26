Auxilo Finserve unveils ‘GlobalEd’, an all-Inclusive Education Loan for pursuing Global Education

Hyderabad, July 2025: Auxilo Finserve, has introduced ‘Auxilo GlobalEd’, its new all-Inclusive Education Loan designed for students wanting to pursue higher education overseas. Under Auxilo GlobalEd, the entire expense of tuition fees, travel, accommodation, laptop, study materials, and living expenses are covered, providing students with a complete end-to-end overseas education solution.

To ensure complete peace of mind for students and parents, the company has also partnered with a network of trusted third-party service providers to offer end-to-end support, including luggage purchase and handling, air-ticket bookings, international SIM cards, and post-landing assistance.

“We understand the challenges that students and parents undergo while pursuing admission in international universities. To enable a seamless transition, we have introduced Auxilo GlobalEd, so that students can focus on their academic journey without distraction” informed Shweta Guru, CBO – Overseas Education, Auxilo Finserve.

GlobalEd Key highlights:

· All-expenses-covered loan: Covers tuition, travel, accommodation, laptop, and living expenses.

· Fast-track approvals: Loan sanctions in just 3 days, accelerating the application process.

· Global expansion: Now supporting students in 5 additional countries, bringing our total serviced destinations to 25 countries.

· Partner ecosystem: Seamless integration with industry-leading partners for travel, telecom, and local support services.

“It is our commitment to making global education accessible, affordable, and stress-free” added Guru “We also provide collateral free loans to students based on certain criteria’s like overall academic performance, preferred course and university selection”.

Auxilo has provided education loans to over 15,000 aspirational students, across 2000+ Universities and Education institutes in over 25 countries. The company has also provided finance to over 220 educational institutes for their infrastructure expansion and working capital requirements.