Avaali Solutions recognized as UiPath Gold Partner

Avaali Solutions, a Bangalore-based Enterprise information management company, today announced that they have been recognized as the official Gold Partner of UiPath. The Gold Partner recognition is accorded by UiPath to partners having a strong RPA business practice, a certified pool of UiPath experts and a proven track record of delivering high-quality automation projects.

Avaali has demonstrated significant success in delivering tangible operational cost reduction for large enterprises using a confluence of technologies such as Intelligent Character Recognition, Robotic Process Automation, Workflow automation, Enterprise Content Management, and Digital signature. Together with UiPath, Avaali has enabled enterprises to bring down their cost of automation via its unique Centre of Excellence (CoE) approach. By adopting Avaali's CoE offerings, enterprises can build and scale their automation CoE rapidly while also adopting ready-to-deploy tools, good practices, and governance in the CoE. The company has demonstrated success with this approach across industries, including some of the largest manufacturing and pharmaceutical companies.



In partnership with UiPath, Avaali has successfully enabled organizations across industries to leverage automation and deliver a 50%-70% cycle time reduction in operational business processes while also engaging better with their ecosystem (customers, partners, vendors etc.). Avaali has engaged with customers across industries ranging from manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and media sectors to achieve their automation goals and high-quality RPA implementations.



Avaali has also been awarded by UiPath as "Emerging Partner of the Year" in their maiden edition of Partner Excellence Awards, 2020. The award is a first-of-its-kind in the automation industry, aimed at celebrating the contributions of partners who made a difference.



Srividya Kannan, CEO-Avaali Solutions, said "Our commitment to this partnership remains strong as we focus on delivering meaningful automation outcomes to large enterprises across industries and geographies. Through this partnership, Avaali continues to work with our customers to bring down their cost of operations, significantly increasing process agility, governance and transparency in their processes".



Commenting on the recognition, Anil Bhasin, Managing Director and Vice-President, India and South Asia, UiPath said "Companies like Avaali Solutions play an instrumental role in transforming the ecosystem, and we are delighted to have them as our Gold Partner. With the power of the UiPath platform to help reduce business challenges with end-to-end automation, Avaali will be instrumental in enabling enterprises, across sectors, to adopt or scale their automation journeys".



Headquartered in Bangalore, started in 2013, Avaali Solutions is a leading provider of digital solutions to help reduce operational costs for upper-mid to large enterprises. The company has executed over 130+ engagements for large marquee brands across Asia, MEA, and parts of Europe. The company has its product line under Velocious as well as its services and consulting offerings in partnership with various technology vendors.



The company has done some of the largest and most complex shared service automation projects and consolidated, standardized, and automated these processes. As a result of their engagements, they have brought about a 35-70% reduction in process cycle time and a 15%-20% reduction in cost. Improved visibility, governance, and transparency are other themes that Avaali focuses on via these initiatives. The company has deep skills in technologies such as ML-based ICR/OCR, enterprise content management, workflow automation solutions, chatbot, RPA, and digital signature. The company has a dominant presence in procure-to-pay automation with over 100+ implementations in this space. Some of the prominent clients of Avaali Solutions are Tata Sky, Sun TV, Bidco Africa, Nayara Energy and many more.