- Four of family from Andhra Pradesh found hanging in Varanasi room
- SC to hear CID's petition to cancel Naidu's bail in skill development case
- BJP MPs Resigning After Assembly Poll Wins Urged To Vacate Delhi Bungalows Within 30 Days
- Visakhapatnam: City of destiny gears up for op-demo
- Accused In Rape Case Commits Suicide After Acid Attack On Victim
- Air quality remains 'very poor', Delhi records min temp of 9.4
- 3.8 magnitude quake felt in Meghalaya
- JSP-TDP alliance will form govt in AP in 2024: Pawan
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 08 December, 2023
- Hyderabad: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy gets a second chance to serve as Minister
AWG downgrades India in Go First episode
New Delhi: Global watchdog group Aviation Working Group (AWG) downgraded India to ‘negative’ from ‘positive’ on Thursday as foreign lessors have not been able to get back their aircraft from Wadia group’s grounded airline Go First, which declared bankruptcy seven months ago. AWG’s downgrade is expected to increase the cost of leasing planes for India’s commercial airlines such as Air India, IndiGo, Spicejet and Akasa.
