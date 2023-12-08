  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

AWG downgrades India in Go First episode

AWG downgrades India in Go First episode
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Global watchdog group Aviation Working Group (AWG) downgraded India to ‘negative’ from ‘positive’ on Thursday as foreign lessors have not...

New Delhi: Global watchdog group Aviation Working Group (AWG) downgraded India to ‘negative’ from ‘positive’ on Thursday as foreign lessors have not been able to get back their aircraft from Wadia group’s grounded airline Go First, which declared bankruptcy seven months ago. AWG’s downgrade is expected to increase the cost of leasing planes for India’s commercial airlines such as Air India, IndiGo, Spicejet and Akasa.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X