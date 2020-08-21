Axis Bank plans to hire 1,000 people

Hyderabad: Axis Bank has plans to employ nearly 1,000 people under its new hiring initiative 'Gig-a-Opportunities', a model devised to attract skilled talent that can work with the bank remotely, from anywhere in the country.



This hiring model comprises two working patterns, first is a full-time permanent job and the second is based on the duration of a project.

S Ramodarai, Chairman, Axis Bank Foundation, said: "Gig-a-Opportunities is a great platform which clearly is the direction of Future of Work. Axis Bank taking the lead is very welcome. The option to work from home and flexibility to define one's capabilities will unearth a lot of hidden talent for the future including gender balance and inclusivity".

This platform will make it possible to 'work from anywhere' while ensuring flexibility and ease of operations for skilled specialists.