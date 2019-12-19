Bajaj Allianz rolls out new life term plan

Hyderabad: Private life insurer Bajaj Allianz Life has launched a new term plan 'Bajaj Allianz Life Smart Protect Goal.'

The new comprehensive term plan will cater to the primary requirement of any product offering, according to a top official at the company.

The term plan is priced affordable for customers.

In its reorientation journey of the last two years, the company's focus has been to offer customers value-packed products across life insurance categories to help get Life Goals DONE.

Following the launch of its revolutionary new age ULIPs, PoS product and one of the most comprehensive critical illness plan, Bajaj Allianz Life has launched a value-for-money term plan, which offers customers a host of benefits at Rs 13 per day, said Dheeraj Sehgal, Chief Distribution Officer-Institutional, Bajaj Allianz Life.

"There is a need for a value-packed term plan in the country. We are launching Bajaj Allianz Life Smart Protect Goal with rich features and variants.

Customers can easily access it online. It will surely be the true value for money and comprehensive term plan in the industry," added Sehgal.