FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24: Indian women leave for matches in Europe

Bengaluru: The Indian women's hockey team embarked on their journey from Kempegowda International Airport on Friday morning, bound for Brussels via London, marking the beginning of their participation in the European segment of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24.

This leg of the league will unfold in Belgium and England, with Antwerp hosting the matches from May 22 to 26, and London taking over from June 1 to 9. Salima Tete will lead the Indian team, with midfielder Navneet Kaur serving as her deputy.

During this phase, India will face Argentina, Belgium, Great Britain, and Germany twice each. Currently, the team occupies the sixth spot on the FIH Pro League 2023-24 points table, having amassed eight points from as many as matches.

Preparations have been intense, with the team undergoing rigorous training sessions and engaging in a friendly six-match series against South Africa in SAI Bengaluru, which took place from May 3 to 11.