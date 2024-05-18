MI end IPL 2024 campaign with 18-run loss to LSG

Mumbai: India skipper Rohit Sharma blasted a half-century in his final knock before the T20 World Cup and Naman Dhir blazed to a 28-ball unbeaten 62 but their efforts went in vain as Mumbai Indians went down to Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in Match 67 of Indian Premier League 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Rohit, coming in as an Impact Substitute, struck 10 boundaries and three sixes in a 38-ball 68 while Naman Dhir hammered a 28-ball unbeaten 62 as Mumbai Indians ended with 196/6 in 20 overs chasing a challenging total of 214/6 posted by Lucknow Super Giants thanks to a sensational 29-ball 75 by Nicholas Pooran and a patient 55 by skipper K.L Rahul after Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first. The match was halted for 45 minutes due to rain early in the MI innings.

Batting on a pitch on which the ball was gripping a bit, Mumbai Indians lost their way from 88 for no loss to lose five quick wickets for 30-odd runs and it was only an audacious late pyrotechnics by Naman Dhir that gave their score some respectability. Dhir blasted four sixes as he made a futile attempt to reach 62 off the last 28 balls.

Mumbai Indians thus finished with eight points from 14 matches, ending last in the standings, the second time in three years for them. LSG ended with 14 points but will be ruing their performance in a couple of matches which could have put them in the playoff. Chasing a stiff target of 215, Mumbai Indians got off to a superb start scoring 53 runs in the Power-play as Rohit Sharma and his new opening partner Dewald Brevis raced to fifty runs in the sixth over.

In his final outing before he leads India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma came up with a superb effort, scoring a fine half-century off 28 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes as he started in the fourth gear. After a cautious first over, Sharma blasted Matt Henry for back-to-back sixes -- the second one a sensational shot hit by exposing all his stumps and freeing his arms to lift the ball from off-stump length over long-off.

A 45-minute rain break did not halt his momentum as he hit Mohsin Khan to boundaries off successive balls and repeated the same against Naveen-ul-Haq in the sixth over. Mohsin was again hit for back-to-back fours in the seventh over and Rohit ended the over with a superb six, giving the bowler the charge as he completed his half-century.

Brief scores:

Lucknow Super Giants 214/6 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 75, K.L Rahul 55; Nuwan Thushara 3-28, Piyush Chawla 3-29) beat Mumbai Indians 196/6 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 68, Naman Dhir 62 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 2-37, Naveen-ul-Haq 2-50) by 18 runs