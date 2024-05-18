  • Menu
Thailand Open: Satwik-Chirag, Ashwini-Tanisha into semis; Meirba suffers exit

Bangkok (Thailand): The top Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in men’s and Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto in women's category, progressed to the semifinals of the Thailand Open with straight-game wins respectively, here on Friday.Former world number one pair Satwik-Chirag outclassed lower-ranked Malaysian duo of Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap (21-7, 21-14) in the third-round encounter that lasted for 38 minutes.

Earlier in the women's doubles combo of Ponappa and Crasto clinched a hard-fought (21-15, 21-23, 21-19) victory over the Korean pair of Shin Seung Chan and Lee Yu Lim

In the men’s singles, Meirba Luwang suffered the third-round exit (12-21, 5-21)against Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

