Live
- Monika Khanna on ‘Ikk Kudi Punjab Di’: ‘I never got to play a Punjabi on screen’
- Make the planet smile with these five thoughtful gestures
- Sunny Leone pays a tribute to Madhuri Dixit with ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0’
- Get ready for Mollywood’s massy entertainers, modern classics and 3D wonders
- Ranveer says ‘Mera Mahi’, as he posts photo giving a peck on Dhoni’s cheeks
- 48 killed in Russian missile strike in eastern Ukraine, says Zelensky
- Lokesh to meet Naidu tomorrow
- First cohort of We Hub’s ‘Project Ujaagar’ graduates today
- Bajaj Finance going for Rs 10K crore fundraise
- SC Constitution Bench reserves verdict on issue of granting immunity to lawmakers for accepting bribes
Just In
Bajaj Finance going for Rs 10K crore fundraise
Bajaj Finance announced on Thursday that it will raise up to Rs 10,000 crore by issuing shares to qualified institutional investors and warrants to its largest shareholder Bajaj Finserv.
Mumbai: Bajaj Finance announced on Thursday that it will raise up to Rs 10,000 crore by issuing shares to qualified institutionalinvestors and warrants to its largest shareholder Bajaj Finserv.
The NBFC plans to raise up to Rs 8,800 crore through a qualified institutional placement of shares, and another Rs 1,200 crore by issuing warrants convertible into shares to Bajaj Finserv.
Bajaj Finserv's stake in the company could increase from 52.45 per cent to 52.57 per cent after the issue, Bajaj Finance said, adding that the issue price would be determined at a later stage.
Bajaj Finance said in an exchange filing that it will be seeking approval of the shareholders for the proposed fundraise by convening an Extraordinary General Meeting.
Bajaj Finance has disclosed that its new loans booked during the second quarter grew 26 per cent, while its assets under management increased about 33 per cent to about Rs 2.90 lakh crore as of September-end.
Rival companies like Tata Capital and Aditya Birla Capital are also rushing to raise fresh funds.