Bal Pharma launches anti-viral drug-based Favipiravir formulation; priced at Rs 85/tablet

Bal Pharma on Monday announced the launch of its anti-viral drug-based Favipiravir formulation into the Indian market, under the brand name BALflu. Favipiravir is an emerging anti-viral drug used for patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 infection.



In a regulatory filing at BSE, the company said, "Bal Pharma Ltd is pleased to announce the launch of Favipiravir formulation into the Indian market, under the brand name BALflu."



The Bengaluru-based company said, this formulation is available in tablets form with 400 mg strength. Favipiravir inhibits and terminates viral protein synthesis and induces lethal metagenesis of the influenza virus.



BALflu (Favipiravir) is a broad-spectrum formulation also used in the treatment of 53 types of Influenza virus including seasonal strains such as Ebola virus, arenavirus, bunyavirus, flovirus, west Nile virus, food & mouth disease virus and lassa virus.



BALflu (Favipiravir) is approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use for the treatment of COVID-19 with a recommended dosage of 1800 mg on the first day followed by 800 mg from day 2 to 14.



Mr.Shailesh Siroya, Managing Director of the Company speaking at the launch of the product has said that the BALflu has the efficacy to clear the virus faster by 28.7% and is marketed at a very affordable price of Rs.85 per tablet, so as to enable the needy patients to access this drug on time.



BALflu (Favipiravir) is made available across all the major markets in India as a prescription drug.