Bangalore Gets Bear-Ready: The Bear House Store Debuts at Bhartiya City Mall

The Bear House, a contemporary men’s apparel and accessories brand specialising in smart casuals that blend style and functionality, suitable for all occasions, is set to open the doors of its new Bangalore store at Bhartiya City Mall. The store was officially inaugurated on 2nd March, 2025, giving customers in the region a chance to enjoy a more personal and engaging shopping experience.

Spanning an area of 1,100 square feet, the vibrant, ‘den of a bear’-themed store celebrates inspired storytelling and will display the brand’s signature smart-casuals range of shirts, bottoms, polos, sweatshirts, and accessories designed to empower modern Indian men to Go Everywhere, Do Everything. This store marks the first time that the customers in Bhartiya City Mall will be able to immerse themselves in The Bear House’s premium collection and a creatively unique shopping experience, offering the opportunity to touch, feel, and experience the brand like never before. Comfort is at the heart of the design, with features like a cozy lounge near the trial rooms and functional digital touchpoints enhancing the shopping experience. The store embodies a theme through its earthy tones, natural textures, and playful elements like bear footprints.





“We are thrilled to bring The Bear House to Bangalore and to Bhartiya City Mall, marking an exciting milestone for us. For the first time, customers here will have the chance to fully immerse themselves in our collection—seeing, touching, and experiencing the quality and versatility we pride ourselves on” said Harsh Somaiya, Co-Founder, The Bear House.

As a seasoned entrepreneur, Harsh previously founded Bloomcraft Apparels, an export powerhouse supplying global giants like Zara, Mango and more. His expertise in blending global trends with local sensibilities has positioned The Bear House as a leader in modern, hybrid fashion.





The Bear House has carved a niche for itself with its minimalistic yet stylish menswear, designed for men who value comfort, quality, and effortless style. The brand combines premium fabrics with comfort to create stylish, adaptable pieces that suit every part of a man's day, whether it’s a casual outing, a coffee shop meet-up, or a night out. The Bear House is for men who enjoy styling themselves with confidence and are always on the move.