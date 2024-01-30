Live
Bank Holidays in February 2024: Banks in Telangana to be closed for six days
In February 2024, all the banks across Telangana will remain closed for six days.
The Reserve Bank of India plans bank holidays and differs with each state. Most of the state’s banks are open during the month except on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
In February 2024, all banks will remain closed for six days, i.e., the holiday list includes four Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays. Banks observe only gazetted holidays across the country.
Bank Holidays in February 2024
February 4 – Sunday
February 10 – Second Saturday
February 11 – Sunday
February 18 – Sunday
February 24 – Fourth Saturday
February 25 – Sunday
*This holiday list is subject to change
Guidance for Customers
Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays. About the state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
The RBI list mentions three types of holidays: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.