Bank Holidays in October 2022: Telangana Banks to be closed for 8 days

Bank holidays are planned by the Reserve Bank of India and differ with each state. There are no festivals or occasions in October. Most of the state's banks are open during the month except on second Saturdays and Sundays.



In October 2022, all the banks will remain closed for eight days, i.e the holiday list includes Dusshera, Diwali, four Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays. Banks observe only gazetted holidays all across the country.

October 2022

• October 2 – Sunday

• October 5 – Dusshera – Wednesday

• October 8 – Second Saturday

• October 9 – Sunday

• October 16 – Sunday

• October 22 – Saturday – Fourth Saturday

• October 23 – Sunday

• October 25 – Diwali – Tuesday

*This holiday list is subject to change

Guidance for Customers

Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another and there may also be other state-wise bank holidays.

Regarding state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

There are three types of holidays mentioned in the RBI list – Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will also be available during these holidays.