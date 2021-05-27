Bank Holidays List of June 2021: Banks in Telangana to be closed only on weekends

In June 2021, all the banks will remain closed for six days, i.e. the holiday list includes four Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all across the country.

June 2021



· June 6 – Sunday



· June 12 – Second Saturday



· June 13 – Sunday



· June 20 – Sunday



· June 26 – Fourth Saturday



· June 27 – Sunday



*This holiday list is subject to change



Guidance for Customers



Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another and there may also be other state-wise bank holidays.



When it comes to state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branch and find out the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.



There are three types of holidays mentioned in the RBI list – Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts.