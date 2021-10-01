BC Patnaik takes charge as LIC MD

Hyderabad: Insurance behemoth LIC on Friday said BC Patnaik has taken charge as the Managing Director (MD) of the company.He was appointed as Managing Director vide a government notification dated July 5, 2021, LIC said in a statement. Prior to taking charge as MD of LIC, Patnaik was the Secretary General, Council for Insurance Ombudsman, (CIO) Mumbai,it said.Currently, LIC has a chairman and four managing directors.

Before joining CIO, he was Director, Zonal Training Centre, North Central Zone, Agra. In a career span of over three decades in the corporation, Patnaik has occupied important positionsand made his mark in the areas of marketing, new business, personnel, pension and group savings andcustomer relationship management. Patnaik, joined as a direct recruit officer in 1986, LIC added.