Best Agrolife Hosts Successful Mega Farmer Meet in Thorredu Village, Andhra Pradesh

Best Agrolife, a leading player in the agro-chemical industry, organized a highly successful Mega Farmer Meet at Thorredu village (Rajahmundry Territory) in the East Godavari region of Andhra Pradesh. The event witnessed the participation of 200 progressive farmers.

The Mega Farmer Meet educated farmers about Best Agrolife's extensive agro-chemicals portfolio, focusing on products tailored for paddy cultivation. The company also highlighted the unique selling propositions (USPs) of key products, including Vistara, Citigen, Axeman, and Tricolour, garnering a positive response from the attending farmers.

"This Mega Farmer Meet served as a platform for knowledge exchange, fostering a stronger connection between Best Agrolife and the farming community. The company remains committed to supporting farmers with innovative solutions, ensuring sustainable agricultural practices for a prosperous future," says Sara Narsaiah, National Marketing Manager of Best Agrolife Ltd.

Best Agrolife was represented by Vijay Narayana Reddy, Deputy General Manager; Ramanna Chowdary, Regional Sales Manager; Satyanarayana, Sr. Territory Sales Manager; and Venkatesh, Marketing Manager. These representatives shared valuable insights about the company and its current product offerings and informed them about upcoming releases.

One of the highlights of the Mega Farmer Meet was the informative session on Best Agrolife's recommended agricultural practices. The company advocated using two sprays of Tricolour in paddy fields, with the first application suggested between 55-60 days after transplantation and the second spray recommended 15 days after the initial application. The company

Best Agrolife also thanked its dealer Sathish, Rama Krishna Agencies, and other District Government Executives (DGEs) for their support.