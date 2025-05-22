Bharat Biotech’s oral cholera vax clears phase-3 trials: Study

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech, which has established an excellent track record of innovation with more than 145 global patents, a wide product portfolio of more than 19 vaccines, 4 biotherapeutics, has made a significant announcement.

Its oral cholera vaccine (OCV) Hillchol has demonstrated against both Ogawa and Inaba serotypes, proving non-inferior in healthy Indian adults and children, supporting its potential as an effective OCV. The above study findings have been published in the ScienceDirect, Vaccine journal 126998 to assess a double-blind, randomized phase III clinical trial to evaluate safety, immunogenicity, non-inferiority & lot-to-lot consistency of single component oral cholera vaccine Hillchol® in comparison to a comparator vaccine in a diverse participant group of 1,800 individuals, from infants to adults, across 10 clinical sites in India.

The primary endpoint focused on the proportion of participants achieving >4-fold increase in vibriocidal antibody titres against Ogawa and Inaba serotypes 14 days after two doses. While secondary endpoints included Geometric Mean Titre (GMT) measurements and safety.

Key highlights from the findings are as follows: Robust Immunogenicity: Hillchol® demonstrated a greater than 4-fold rise in vibriocidal antibodies against both Ogawa (68.3%) and Inaba (69.5%) serotypes, proving non-inferiority to licensed vaccines; and, Strong Safety Profile: Adverse events were mild and comparable between the two vaccines. Broad Age Coverage: The vaccine was well-tolerated and immunogenic across all age groups—including infants (≥1 year), children, and adults.

“This publication reaffirms our commitment to advancing vaccines built on rigorous research, thorough clinical trials, and reliable clinical data. It highlights our continued commitment to providing affordable, effective, and accessible vaccines for the populations who need them the most,” said Dr Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman, Bharat Biotech.

Dr Ella added, “Cholera is a vaccine-preventable disease that has faced a surge in outbreaks along with a huge shortage of vaccines. The new generation Oral Cholera Vaccine Hillchol®, featuring a simplified single stable O1 Hikojima strain, inducing robust antibodies against both Ogawa and Inaba serotypes, aims to enhance production efficiency and affordability, particularly in lower- and middle-income countries where waterborne diseases continue to pose serious health threats.”

As cholera continues to threaten communities lacking clean water and sanitation, Hillcholprovides a streamlined, scalable solution designed to support global health programmes and ensure equitable access to life-saving vaccines.Global demand for OCVs is close to 100 million doses a year, and given that only one manufacturer supplies them, there is a global shortage. Bharat Biotech’s facilities in Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar have a capacity to produce up to 200 million doses of Hillchol.