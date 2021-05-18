Bharti Airtel Q4FY21 results: Telecom major reports net profit of Rs 759 crore for the quarter ended March 31st

Telecom major Bharti Airtel has reported an 11.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in the consolidated profit at Rs 759 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q4FY21). It had reported a consolidated profit of Rs 854 crore in the previous quarter ended December 31, 2021 (Q3FY21). However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, Airtel reported a loss of Rs 5,237 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year (Q4FY20).

The telecom's consolidated revenue dropped 2.90 per cent QoQ to Rs 25,747 crore as against Rs 26,518 crore posted in the December quarter. Revenue stood at Rs 23,019 crore last year in the same quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 12,583 crore, up 3.3 per cent from Rs 12,178 crore reported in Q3FY21. The margin improved to 48.9 per cent in Q4FY21 as against 45.9 per cent posted in Q4FY20.

The company's average revenue per user, or ARPU, declined nearly 13 per cent in the March quarter to Rs 145 per user from a three-year high of Rs 166 in the previous quarter.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had ~471 million customers across 16 countries, an increase of 11.4 per cent as compared to 423 million in the corresponding quarter last year. Total minutes of usage on the network during the quarter were 1,090 billion, representing a growth of 20.8 per cent as compared to 902 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. Mobile Data traffic grew 43.2 per cent to 9,577 billion MBs during the quarter as compared to 6,688 billion MBs in the corresponding quarter last year.

Besides, the Board of Directors of the Company has recommended the re-appointment of Sunil Bharti Mittal as the Chairman of the Company for a further term of five years w.e.f. October 01, 2021.