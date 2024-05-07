Live
- World Asthma Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Everything You Need to Know
- Fortis Hospital gives new lease of life to 22-year-old bomb blast survivor from Yemen
- Mangaluru Int’l Airport bags Apex India OHS Platinum Award
- Development concerns take a backstage
- Google TV's 'Magic Button' Premieres with Walmart's Onn 4K Pro: A Sneak Peek
- YS Jagan Accuses Chandrababu of Conspiring with Delhi leaders to Stop Schemes
- Asthma can negatively affect brain functions: Experts
- IDF takes control of Rafah border crossing in Gaza
- Repurposed cancer drug to help replace insulin therapy for diabetes
- 108 Ambulance Services staff go on statewide protest
Just In
73 killed in lightning strikes across Myanmar in 2023-24 fiscal year
A total of 73 people have been killed in lightning strikes across Myanmar in the 2023-24 fiscal year (FY), the media said, citing the country's Department of Disaster Management report released on Tuesday.
A total of 73 people have been killed in lightning strikes across Myanmar in the 2023-24 fiscal year (FY), the media said, citing the country's Department of Disaster Management report released on Tuesday.
Throughout the fiscal year, from April 1 last year to March 31 this year, Myanmar experienced a total of 67 incidents of lightning strikes across the country, with 27 people also injured due to these strikes, the official television channel MRTV report said.
The number of casualties attributed to lightning strikes across the country surpassed those caused by strong winds during the period, it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.
Consequently, the country's Department of Disaster Management is raising awareness about lightning safety to reduce the number of fatalities caused by lightning, the report said.