YS Jagan Accuses Chandrababu of Conspiring with Delhi leaders to Stop Schemes

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy accused former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of conspiring with the leaders of Delhi to block government schemes in Andhra Pradesh. Jagan expressed his anger over the obstruction of funds meant for the welfare of the people, particularly the women beneficiaries.

Jagan declared that despite the attempts to hinder the schemes, the success of YSRCP is inevitable. He assured that the money from the schemes that were halted after June 4 will be deposited into the accounts of the intended beneficiaries. The CM emphasized that the people of Andhra Pradesh stood united in breaking free from the cycle of corruption in 2019.

Jagan criticized Chandrababu for aligning with the opposition in Delhi instead of working for the welfare of the state. He likened the former CM's actions to a failed attempt at repairing a faulty bicycle, which led him to seek refuge with his adopted son and then with leaders in Delhi. Jagan mocked Chandrababu's promises as mere "bicycle bells" that ring hollow.

The CM remained steadfast in his belief that as long as the people have faith in him and are blessed with divine grace, nothing can impede the progress of the state. Jagan vowed to continue working towards the development and prosperity of Andhra Pradesh, despite the obstacles thrown in his path by political opponents.