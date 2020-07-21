BHEL showcases its mfg prowess at DHI meet

Hyderabad: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), a leading engineering and manufacturing enterprise, made a presentation, outlining its capabilities at an online workshop organised by Department of Heavy Industry (DHI), Government of India, on Atmanirbhar Bharat recently.

DHI organised the online workshop titled ''Atmanirbhar Bharat - collaboration in manufacturing' which was attended by more than 120 participants, comprising senior DHI officers, heads and senior executives of CPSEs, Indian private sector companies and multinational companies engaged in manufacturing, as well as senior representatives of trade associations.

Chaired by Arun Goel, Secretary, DHI, the workshop highlighted the need for rapid growth in domestic manufacturing envisioned in the Government of India's target of 25 per cent contribution from manufacturing sector to GDP by 2025.

Indigenous capabilities available for design, R&D, prototyping, manufacturing and testing in many of the CPSEs can be made available to all stakeholders for seamless co-operation between the public and private sectors for which technology platforms were also being developed, Goel said.

On its part, BHEL had made a presentation, outlining its capabilities during the workshop. Dr Nalin Shinghal, Chairman and Managing Director, BHEL, explained about the R&D, engineering, manufacturing and testing capabilities of BHEL and invited companies to associate with BHEL for achieving this important national mission.

Participants from non-power sector companies, as also customers dependent on imported components/ subassemblies/ assemblies, who are looking forward to indigenising their supply chains, evinced keen interest in working with BHEL.