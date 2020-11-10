Biden win: Crude prices may touch $45-$55 per barrel soon

Mumbai: Compared with a second term of the Trump administration, a Biden presidency could be positive for US oil and gas drillers because tougher regulations on hydraulic fracturing would likely reduce production, raising crude prices to levels of WTI $45-$55 in coming months after elections, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said on Monday.

The increase in crude prices is likely on account of the Biden pledging to end new drilling on public lands and move towards a carbon-free future.

This would mean fresh production would be curbed resulting in falling oil inventories, pushing up the prices.

According to the brokerage, the greatest domestic impact could come from a promise by Democratic Biden to stop issuing drilling permits for federal land and waters, which would shrink US oil production by up to 2 Mb/d by 2025.

Easing permitting for pipelines and other energy infrastructure has been central to Trump's deregulatory agenda, although with limited success on the highest profile projects.