  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Big C announces exclusive Sankranti offers

Big C announces exclusive Sankranti offers
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Big C, the leading mobile retail chain in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has unveiled an array of attractive offers to celebrate the...

Hyderabad: Big C, the leading mobile retail chain in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has unveiled an array of attractive offers to celebrate the festival of Sankranti.

Company founder and Chairman & Managing Director, M. Balu Chowdary, announced the details of the promotional campaign aimed at providing exceptional value to customers during the festive season.

Big C is offering free mobile protection worth up to Rs10,000, along with a complimentary smartwatch worth Rs5,999 or Air Buds valued at Rs1,799 with every mobile purchase. Additionally, the recently launched Oppo Reno 13 smartphones are now available at all Big C outlets, with an exciting bundle that includes a Swiss military speaker worth Rs7,990, one-year mobile protection, and an instant cashback of up to Rs5,000.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick