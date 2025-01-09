Big C announces exclusive Sankranti offers

Hyderabad: Big C, the leading mobile retail chain in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has unveiled an array of attractive offers to celebrate the festival of Sankranti.

Company founder and Chairman & Managing Director, M. Balu Chowdary, announced the details of the promotional campaign aimed at providing exceptional value to customers during the festive season.

Big C is offering free mobile protection worth up to Rs10,000, along with a complimentary smartwatch worth Rs5,999 or Air Buds valued at Rs1,799 with every mobile purchase. Additionally, the recently launched Oppo Reno 13 smartphones are now available at all Big C outlets, with an exciting bundle that includes a Swiss military speaker worth Rs7,990, one-year mobile protection, and an instant cashback of up to Rs5,000.