Biological E supplies 5 cr doses of Corbevax 

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based pharmaceuticals and biologics company Biological E Ltd has produced 30 crore doses of its Corbevax anti-Covid vaccine for children in the age group of 5-12 years as part of its commitment made to the Government of India. It has already supplied 5 crore doses to the government at a cost of Rs 140 each, while the vaccine is priced at Rs 990 in the private market.

On the occasion of National Immunisation Day, the vaccination drive for 12-14 year-old was rolled out across India on Wednesday. Biological E has collaborated with the Texas Children's Hospital and the Baylor College to develop Corbevax. Dynavax, Inc from the US also supported the development of this vaccine by providing the adjuvant.

BIRAC, a division of Department of Biotechnology, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Coalition for Epidemic Prevention and Innovation (CEPI) provided partial funding during clinical development. Corbevax is a recombinant protein subunit vaccine against Covid-19 and has been given emergency use authorisation (EUA) for children aged 12-18 years and adults from 18-80 years.

Corbevax is administered through intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and is stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius. Biological E had begun the manufacturing this vaccine for stockpiling after approval, based on the favourable clinical evidence and review by experts. Its multiple facilities in Hyderabad are currently producing and will continue to produce the vaccine.

Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E said, "As the entire country awaits the new phase of immunisation drive for the 12 to 15 years, we are privileged to support the Indian government in this valiant exercise through our Corbevax.