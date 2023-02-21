BlackBuck digitises 1L truckers in AP, TS

Hyderabad: A B2B trucking-tech platform, BlackBuck on Monday said it has digitised over one lakh truckers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. By bringing in digitisation into the trucking ecosystem,the startup lets truckers in these regions to manage entire business on smartphone and also eliminates cash transactions.

Founded in 2015 by Rajesh Yabaji, Chanakya Hridaya and B Ramasubramanian, BlackBuck's platform connects truckers with new shippers, help find loads, recharge fastag, use fuel cards, track their trucks with GPS and also obtain low-interest rate truck loans.

The BlackBuck app is built on vernacular technology and is available across seven languages with voice support. According to Rajesh Yabaji, CEO andcofounder, BlackBuck, who also hails from Telangana, "Our primary goal is to empower truck operators to manage and grow their business efficiently. For us, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have emerged as strong markets.

Truckers here are embracing technology at a very fast pace. In the last five years, our trucker base in AP and Telangana has grown by 20 times. Our aim is to continuously improve the digital literacy among trucking community in the coming years as well." Yabaji further said that the logistics economy is dominated by road freight. The small fleet operators who own less than five trucks drive 85 per cent of India's logistics need.